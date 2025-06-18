Sandra June Henderson (June 14, 1945 – May 27, 2025)

Sandra June Henderson was born on June 14, 1945 in Billings, Montana to Milton and Marguerite (Hucke) Israel. Following her mother’s death, Sandi spent part of her childhood on a ranch in Polson, Montana with her older sister, Ethel Harding and her family. However, Sandi finished high school in Lander while living with her sister Thelma Bartz and her family. Thelma’s husband, Jim, pastored the Nazarene Church, and Sandi cherished that time with the four Bartz siblings.

While in Lander, Sandi met and fell in love with Paskel (Pat) Henderson, and they married in 1962. They later moved to Germany when Pat was drafted in 1963. The couple had three children and lived in multiple places including Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, and Alaska, finally returning to Wyoming. They spent several years in Green River before purchasing a home in Pavillion.

Educated in business, Sandi served in multiple capacities, spending many years as a legal secretary. During her time in Green River, she established the first Drug Court for Sweetwater County, where she served for several years before retirement as Drug Court Coordinator. Despite her professional life, Sandi was a devoted wife and mother, encouraging her children in multiple endeavors. She was a beloved “Nana” to her grandchildren.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sandi was a creative soul, a gifted artist, and a talented musician. She could sing and play multiple instruments, including accordion, piano, and guitar. She had a passion for painting, even teaching classes in her final years. She most enjoyed painting nature, mountains, and landscapes of God’s creation.

Above all, Sandi’s life was defined by her love for Jesus. She was a devoted Christian who volunteered in multiple service areas throughout her life and gave generously to Christian ministries like Fellowship of Christian Athletes, child sponsorship, crisis pregnancy centers (Abba’s House), and various churches and mission projects. She was busy loving and serving to her last day, and will be missed by all she knew.

Sandi passed away peacefully in her home in Pavillion May 27, 2025 and woke up in the arms of Jesus. She is survived by her husband Pat Henderson, her children Patti and Del Hessling, Mike and Shana Henderson, and JoDana and Dave Mills, and her grandchildren Diane Skyland and Wayne Reis, Jessica Mills, Dana Jo Mills, Cody and Becca Henderson, Riley and Lindsey Henderson, Hayley and Griffin Peppley, Kasi and Matt Peil, Kyle and Marley Hessling, and 10 great grandchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 25th at Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive, Lander, Wyoming at 2 p.m.