Sandra Lee Campbell (October 22, 1947 – May 20, 2024)

Sandra Lee Campbell, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 20, 2024 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Sandra Lee’s life was filled with love, resilience, and dedication.

She was born on October 22, 1947, the daughter of Dean Welsh and Shirley Lou Oas.

Sandra attended Rock Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1966.

She was a devoted member of the United Pentecostal Church for 43 years and spent her time teaching sunday school. She enjoyed camping, fishing with her family, as well as spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. As a dedicated homemaker, she crafted a safe and nurturing environment, turning a house into a home filled with love and laughter.

Sandra Lee married Charles Frederick Campbell in Rock Springs on July 23, 1966; he preceded her in death on May 14, 2014.

She leaves behind a loving daughters Rebecca Peden, Shannon Gomez and husband Luis, Shelly Wood and husband Lucas, all of Rock Springs, WY; grandchildren Misty Bishop of Little Rock, ARK; Derrick Peden of Cheyenne, WY, Cassondra Gomez of Rock Springs, WY, Ryan Gomez and Partner Kaitlynd Edwards of Rock Springs WY, Nicole Peden of Rock Springs, WY, Ashley Peden of Rock Springs, WY, Austin and Kaitlin Pauli of Rock Springs, WY, Julia Wood of Beaverton, OR, Autum and Stetson Marino of Rock Springs, WY, Trent Wood of Rock Springs, WY, Ecko Long of Rock Springs, WY; great grandchildren Donte Islas, Braxton Bishop, Aleighcia Bishop, Sophia Versor, Christian Gomez, Hakeem Thomas, Natheya Mullins, Beckett Marino.

Sandra Lee was preceded in death by her husband Charles Campbell, son Ricky Campbell, son in-law Dewayne Peden, and parents Dean and Shirley Welsh.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2024 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3316 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901. As we mourn her loss, let us remember and celebrate her life, her laughter, and the love she shared with us all.

