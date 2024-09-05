Sandra Lee Colvin (November 26, 1942 – September 2, 2024)

Sandra Lee Colvin, 81, passed away Monday, September 2, 2024. She was a 17 year resident of Farson, Wyoming, and former resident of Musselshell, Montana.

She was born November 26, 1942 in Portland Oregon; the daughter of Edwin Irvin Giese an Kathleen Harper.

Sandra attended schools in Oregon and Montana. She earned and held her Cosmetology License for many years.

Sandra married the love of her life Dale Raymond Colvin June 9, 1963. He preceded her in death June 10, 2016.

She worked at the family ranch along with her husband for many years. She held many different positions in food, beverage lodging as a manager and she was the owner and operator of her own salon for a short time.

Sandra enjoyed bowling; camping; cooking; traveling; card playing; canning; gardening; birds; holiday gatherings, love for all people; very proud of her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. She attended her children’s sporting events and also enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader. Sandra was an avid football fan and loved her Pittsburg Steelers. She was a wonderful wife; mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and confidant.

Survivors include her two sons, Scott Colvin and wife Cindy of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Justin Colvin of Farson, Wyoming; one daughter Gwendolyn “Gwen” Larson and husband Paul of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Stacy Carrillo and husband Shane; Shelby Colvin; Hayden Larson; Alexis Peterson; Cody Henry; five great-grandchildren, Rynnley-Mae Irene Larson; Owen Carrillo; Daenerys Carrillo; Bradley Peterson; Wesley Peterson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Raymond Colvin; father, Edward Giese; her mother, Kathleen Thibert and husband Steve; one brother, Larry Giese; one sister, Terry Thibert.

Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.