Sandra Moore (February 18, 1958 – October 8, 2018)

Cody, Wyoming– Sandra Louise Moore, 60, passed away Monday, October 8th, 2018 at her home in Cody, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for the past 34 years. She was also a former resident of California and Arizona.

Sandra was born on February 18th, 1958 in San Jose, California, the daughter of Rosemary and Martin Banks.

She was an avid worker and volunteer against domestic violence.

Sandra enjoyed being in the mountains, going on walks and, monsoon seasons in Arizona. Above all, she loved being with her family, especially her 5 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her younger sister Shelly Moore, her grandmother, Ethel Hislaw, and her mother, Rosemary Banks.

She is survived by her father, Martin Banks and his wife Marion Banks, Daughter Ashley Macy and her husband Joey Macy. Daughter Rianna Lambert and her husband Kyle Lambert, and her 6 grandchildren, Destiny-Joe Macy, Bishop Macy, Ivy-Joe Macy, Zackariah Lambert, Zaidee Lambert, and soon to arrive baby boy Lambert.

Sandra was a beloved daughter, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed.

A memorial service to be determined and announced at a later date.