Sandra ‘Sandy’ K. Gonzales (February 20, 1958 – July 30, 2025)

Sandra “Sandy” K. Gonzales, 67, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on July 30, 2025 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on February 20, 1958 in Butte, Montana, the daughter of William Weisenberger and Marjean Reichert.

Sandy graduated high school in Butte, Montana with the class of 1976.

She worked for UPS as a delivery driver for 28 years and was a member of the UPS Union Teamsters.

Sandy enjoyed gardening, watching NCIS (notably Gibbs’ biggest fan), going on trips to Lava Hot Springs and the cabins for family vacations. Above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and grandpups. Sandy was known to tell you how it is all while lighting up every room she entered. She was bound to make you laugh or smile and had a motherly spirt (everyone called her Ma) because she was such a caring warm hearted woman. She will be deeply missed by her family who will always cherish her memory.

Survivors include her son Derrick Gonzales and spouse Kayla Sheets; daughter Stephanie Gonzales and spouse Josh Hunter, all of Rock Springs; sister Susan Pomroy of Butte, Montana; niece Angela Pomroy and Nephew Brad Pomroy of Butte, Montana; grandchildren Kayla Cheesley and spouse Timmy Morgan; Kashten Hunter, Maggie, and Loca Gonzales.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts and uncles. Parents William and Marjean Weisenberger, brothers Mike and Doug Weisenberger, and beloved grandpup Dozha Rae.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Donations can be sent to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.foxfh.com.