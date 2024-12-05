Sarah Anne Hejduk (February 2, 1991 – December 2, 2024)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sarah Anne Hejduk, beloved daughter, mother, sister, niece and friend, who left this world on December 2, 2024, at the age of 33.

Sarah was born in Rawlins February 2, 1991, to David Hejduk and Christine Fisher.

She is survived by her daughters Ember and Addison Hejduk, of Rock Springs; father, David (Tammy) Hejduk of Rawlins, as well as her bonus dad, Michael Fisher of Evanston. Sarah also leaves behind her brother, Shane Hejduk of Rock Springs; her maternal grandfather, Gerald Leturgey, of Rock Springs; and paternal grandmother, Inge Fisher, of Evanston. She was cherished by her aunts Holly and husband Tim Morgan, Chrissy and husband Nick Paulding, and Cathleen Daniels, along with her uncles Paul James Leturgey and Jerry and wife Nichole Leturgey.

Sarah was proud of her close-knit family, including her beloved cousins: Jeremiah and Elata, Kaylee and Coltin, Jasinda and Cameron, Timmy and Kayla, Justin and Haylee, and Kimberly, as well as Trenton. They filled her life with joy and laughter, and her memories with them will always be cherished. Cousins on call, forever and always cousin Sarah will be greatly missed.

Sarah’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with her deep love for her two daughters, Ember and Addison. They were her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent reading books with Addison and listening to music with Ember. Sarah was a devoted mother who made countless memories with her girls, filling their lives with laughter, learning, and unconditional love.

Sarah attended schools in Wyoming and Montana, where she cultivated lasting friendships and memories. She was a passionate advocate for those living with lupus, showing great strength and compassion through her own challenges. Sarah’s kindness, empathy, and unwavering spirit inspired those around her, and she touched many lives with her genuine heart. A lover of nature and all things beautiful, Sarah inherited her mother’s green thumb and found immense pride in cultivating her treasured collection of plants that transformed her home into a vibrant sanctuary. Each plant, carefully nurtured and lovingly arranged, held a special significance in her life, providing a sense of purpose and joy. Alongside her green companions, she also discovered solace in her passion for crocheting, creating handmade treasures that reflected her warmth and creativity. Together, her plants and crochet creations filled her space with beauty and comfort, mirroring the love and care she poured into them.

Friends often marveled at how Sarah could take the most somber news and twist it into something absurdly funny, reminding everyone that life, while often challenging, was also absurd and beautiful. Her humor was a testament to her spirit—an invitation to not take life too seriously. As long as Sarah was in the room, there was always a reason to laugh, even when the tears felt close at hand.

Sarah is preceded in death by her mother, Christine Fisher; her maternal grandmother, Paula Leturgey; her grandmother, Katherine Leturgey; and paternal grandfather David Fisher.

Sarah will be remembered not only for her deep love for her family but also for her kind and compassionate nature. She had an innate ability to light up any room with her smile and warmth, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her.

“Grief is just love that has nowhere to go; it’s the heart’s way of expressing the depth of our connection to those we have lost.”

Condolences and memories for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.