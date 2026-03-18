Sarah Elizabeth Lee (May 31, 1934 – March 13, 2026)

Sarah Elizabeth Lee entered life on May 31, 1934, and arrived in heaven on March 13, 2026, after a short illness. She was born in Montgomery.

She moved to Superior, Wyoming as a teenager, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, James Edward Lee, Sr. They were happily married for 60 years and lived most of their married life in Rock Springs, where they had seven children. She dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. After James retired, they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1995 to spend time with their granddaughters. In 2020, Sarah moved to Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

She was baptized and gave her life to Christ as a child and continued a lifelong Christian walk. She and her husband were founding members of New Hope Baptist Church in Rock Springs. In Salt Lake City they attended New Pilgrim Baptist and The Point Lake City, Utah where she served as deaconess and then Mother of the Church. She joined Progressive Baptist Church, Saint Paul, Minnesota in 2020. Her friends knew her as a woman of deep wisdom who was always available for them, and who willingly offered her shoulders to carry their burdens.

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She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Mary L. Owens, Leshia Lee-Dixon and Paula Lee Roberts; grandchildren Antontio K. Lee, Justin Byrd Owens, Timothy Lee, Alexandria Dixon, Cleresa Roberts, and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Elaine Malone and Christine Ingram; brothers, Eddie, James and Otto Gardner; Aunt Charlene Robinson, and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, George and Earline (Goldsmith) Knox, beloved husband (Pastor James E. Lee, Sr.), children (Sandra Marie, Craig Eugene, Janine Lynn and James Edward Lee Jr), sisters (Clara Darby, Geraldine Gardner, and Velma Joe Cannon), brothers (Theodus, Mack, George, and Earl Knox), and several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Visitation and Celebration of life will be at Progressive Baptist Church, Saint Paul, Minnesota on March 21, 2026, at 1:30 PM, Visitation will start at 12:30 PM at church. Arrangements by Oakwood Funeral Chapel in Maplewood, Minnesota, 651-738-2198, www.OakwoodFuneral.com. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery on March 23, 2026.