Saturday Events for Flaming Gorge Days 2019

Here’s your lineup for Day 3 of the 63rd Annual Flaming Gorge Days.

EXPEDITION ISLAND

9:00 AM – 4-on-4 Volleyball Tournament

Competition will be held on Expedition Island, outdoor grass courts, beginning at 9 am. Tournament will be limited to 15 Womens Teams, 10 Co-ed Teams. Entry forms must be received by June 15th, no late entries without the permission of the tournament director. This will be a double elimination tournament with rally scoring. All participants will receive a t-shirt. Prizes will be awarded in the women’s and co-ed divi- sions for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place. Players may be listed on one team roster only.

For details contact Andrea Steffen at (307) 389-9159. Registration forms available at fgdays.com

12:00 PM – Cornhole Tournament

Pre-registration is June 20th, you can register the day of the event! Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. Tournament begins at 12:00 p.m. $30 per recreational team, $50 per professional team.

For more information call Terry Waters at 307-871-6747 Registration form and rules available on fgdays.com

5:00 PM – Live Entertainment featuring Eagle Beak, Zamtrip, Ginger and the Gents and the American Hitmen

Concert tickets are $15 and can be purchase at the Rock Springs & Green River Chambers.

ROLLING GREEN COUNTRY CLUB

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Flaming Gorge Days Open Golf Tournament

Two person scramble.

Call Rolling Green County Club for information and to sign up, (405) 875-6200.

EVERS PARK

8:00 AM – 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

In conjunction with Green River’s Flaming Gorge Days, the Flaming Gorge Street Jam will have its annual 3 on 3 hoop festival for all types of round ball junkies. We will again guarantee 3 games for all teams. The tournament format will consist of 4 team pool play with the top team of each pool moving into a championship, single elimination bracket. All participants will receive an official Street Jam T-Shirt. Game times TBA, but count on youth divisions being played on Friday and Masters / Pot Belly divisions being played on Saturday. Participants under 18 must have guardian’s signature. Deadline for teams to sign up is June 16th.

Contact Rick Carroll (307) 871-6094. Registration forms available at fgdays.com

8:30 AM – Horseshoes Tournament

Horseshoe competition…a long-standing Flaming Gorge Days tradition is held on Evers Park at the western end. Signups Saturday from 8 – 9 and singles tournament starts at 9:00 AM. Singles $15.00, Doubles $15.00. NHPA Rules Apply. Plaques will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.



For more information contact Jeff Gomez at (307) 871-3219. Registration form available on fgdays.com

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM – Children’s Entertainment

FREE, FREE, FREE! Flaming Gorge Days prides itself on providing fun and entertainment for all ages! During our Festival in the Park kids can enjoy the day with our Children’s Entertainment, which includes an inflatable Moonbounce, inflatable Castle with a double slide, an inflatable Obstacle Course and an inflatable 24 foot slide. Entertainment includes a clown balloon artist, two magic shows per day, karaoke and music. Members from the Lion’s Club will be there to give train rides around the park.

The kids can also enjoy a traditional play ground and cool off in the Splash Park.

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Festival in the Park

Vendors of all kinds will be displaying their wares Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm each day. Lots of great food, funnel cakes, ribs, ice cream, hot dogs and hamburgers, of course …the list goes on! Don’t miss out on all the great handmade crafts, t-shirts and trinkets galore, the list is long and too many to list!!!

FLAMING GORGE WAY

10:00 AM – Flaming Gorge Day Parade

The Flaming Gorge Days Parade will be held on Saturday, June 29th. The theme this year is “Salute to Veterans”. The parade route is on Flaming Gorge Way. All entries should be at the parking lot by 9:00 am. All entries must be accompanied by a donation to Flaming Gorge Days.

$25.00 per group or individual. Entries will be limited to 5 motorized vehicles per registration. This includes cars, trucks, four wheelers, etc.

Additional vehicles over 5 will require an additional registration and donation.

FLOATS ARE ENCOURAGED!!

Trophies will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, and will be determined by an anonymous panel of judges, independent of the Flaming Gorge Days committee, and will be announced at the Festival in the Park at 1:00 pm.

The committee would like a representative for each entry to be available at the presentation so that you may get proper recognition.

Registration forms available at fgdays.com

***This year all Veterans who would like to participate in the Flaming Gorge Days Parade are invited to be “Grand Marshall”.

Visit FGDAYS.com