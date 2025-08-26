Sawvel and His Cowboys Return to Ohio for 2025 Season Opener

AKRON, OHIO — The Wyoming Cowboys will open the 2025 season Thursday with a road game at Akron. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain Time on ESPN+.

It will mark Wyoming’s first trip to Ohio since 2011 and its first-ever meeting with the Zips.

The broadcast will be carried on ESPN+ with Michael Reghi handling play-by-play and Ryan Cavanaugh as analyst. The game will also air on the 26 stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, with Keith Kelley on play-by-play, Kevin McKinney providing color and TRN Media’s Erick Pauley reporting from the sidelines.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In Sweetwater County, you can tune into the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Sawvel on the Opener

Head coach Jay Sawvel said he is ready to see his team take the field.

“It is time. I’m excited to go out and see this group play and compete. We expect that we are going to have to go on the road and play well and that is the expectation we have internally. It is a big deal for us to get started.” – Jay Sawvel

Sawvel will be returning to his home state. He grew up in Barnesville, Ohio, about 112 miles from Akron, and played college football at Mount Union, just 38 miles away.

Series Notes and Season Openers

Wyoming is 12-6 all-time against teams from the Mid-American Conference. Since first playing Western Michigan in 1996, the Cowboys are 12-5 against current MAC members. Wyoming is 5-3 against MAC opponents in Laramie, 4-2 on the road and 3-1 at neutral sites.

The Cowboys last faced a MAC team in the 2023 Arizona Bowl, where they defeated Toledo 15-14. They also fell 30-27 in overtime to Ohio in the 2022 Arizona Bowl.

This is Wyoming’s 129th season of football. The Cowboys are 80-46-2 in season openers, including a 60-18-1 record at home and a 20-28-1 mark on the road. Against nonconference opponents in openers, they are 66-29-1 overall and 15-18 in road games.

Awards and Watch Lists

Tight end John Michael Gyllenborg was named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second straight season. The award is given annually to the nation’s top tight end. Gyllenborg was also selected Preseason All-Mountain West by both Athlon Sports and Phil Steele and was included on The Athletic’s “College Football Freaks List” by Bruce Feldman.

Center Jack Walsh was named to the Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s top lineman, as well as the Outland Trophy Watch List.

Tight end Evan Svoboda was selected to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which recognizes FBS players who exemplify community service, academic excellence and athletic achievement. Svoboda was also nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his contributions on and off the field.

The Mountain West announced its 2025 Preseason All-Conference team, with Wyoming seniors Walsh and Caden Barnett both earning spots. It is the second consecutive season Walsh has been named to the squad.

Returning Production

Wyoming returns 61 percent of its receptions from last season. Of the team’s 181 catches in 2024, 111 are back, along with 1,398 receiving yards. Top returners include Chris Durr Jr. (31 catches), Gyllenborg (30) and Jaylen Sargent (23).

Connections to Ohio

Defensive tackles coach Deonte Gibson is a Cleveland native who captained St. Edward High School’s first state championship football team. Defensive lineman Aneesh Vyas is from West Chester, Ohio.

About Akron

Akron finished 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the MAC last season, closing with wins over Kent State and Toledo. The Zips were picked to finish tied for 11th in the 2025 MAC preseason coaches poll.

Quarterback Ben Finley, a 6-foot-3 senior, threw for 2,604 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024. Despite rushing for only 52 yards, he is the team’s top returning rusher. Transfers Jordan Grant (Tennessee State) and Cam Macon (Division II) are expected to bolster the run game.

Former all-MAC receiver Alex Adams and 6-foot-4 tight end Jake Newell return as top targets, while two starters are back on the offensive line.

Defensively, the Zips are led by linemen Bruno Dall and Julien Laventure, linebackers Shammond Cooper and Gage Summers, and safety Justin Anderson. Last season, Akron ranked 109th nationally in total defense (414.5 yards per game) and 111th in scoring defense (32.0 points per game).

This is the first meeting between Akron and Wyoming. The Zips are scheduled to travel to Laramie in 2028.