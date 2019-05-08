Say Happy Mother’s Day with Coyote Creek’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

Coyote Creek Steakhouse & Saloon, one of the finest dining establishments in Southwest Wyoming, has your dining needs covered this Mother’s Day.

Bring Mom in and enjoy our Mother’s Day buffet, full salad bar, dessert bar, carving station and specials menu on Sunday May 12, 2019.

Adults $33
First Responders, Military and Sr. Citizens $23
Teens $25
Kids 6-12 $15
Kids under 6 Eat Free

Brunch Buffet (served 11am – 3 pm)

  • Breakfast Burritos
  • Smoked Bacon
  • Sausage
  • Variety of Potatoes
  • Scrambled Eggs
  • Full Salad Bar, Including Peel-and-Eat Shrimp
  • Assorted Entrees, Including:
    -Popcorn Shrimp
    -Baked Lasagna
    -Flank Steak with Mushroom Sauce
    -Baby Back Ribs
    -Roasted Fresh Salmon and others
  • Carving Station:
    -Prime Rib
    -Leg of Lamb
    -Ham
  • Full Omelet Station with Omelets and Waffles Made-to-Order
  • Dessert Bar:
    -Chocolate Fountain
    -Bananas Foster
    -Assorted Cakes and Pies

Don’t forget to treat her to a Mom-osa for just $2!

Dinner with Specially selected entrees will be served Sunday night from 5 PM to 9 PM

Reservations strongly recommended. Call (307) 382-4100 today!

