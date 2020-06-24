SBE: All Wyoming Schools Fully Accredited, 10% Budget Reduction Approved

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) granted full accreditation status to all Wyoming school districts and institutions at its regularly-scheduled meeting on June 19.

The SBE discussed the proposed Computer Science performance standards, as suggested by a November 2019 opinion by Attorney General Bridget Hill. The board voted unanimously to collect public input on the draft Computer Science performance standards. The SBE will use the collected public input to help make decisions about the formal adoption of the performance standards into rules. The board also took action to approve emergency Chapter 47 Rules on the state’s school accountability system. Also, at the request of Governor Mark Gordon, the board approved a 10 percent budget reduction for the new biennium, while identifying possible cuts if another 10 percent reduction is needed.

Additionally, the board discussed the recent state board presentations to the Joint Education Interim Committee; reviewed next steps for revising state standards in other content areas in line with the November 2019 Attorney General’s opinion; and discussed plans for its July retreat where members will begin to look into plans to set new graduation standards by working with other stakeholders to define what it means to be a Wyoming high school graduate.

The SBE will hold its next regular meeting in September on a date to be determined. For more information about the SBE and its mission, visit https://edu.wyoming.gov/board and follow the SBE on Twitter and Facebook at @WYStateBoardEd.