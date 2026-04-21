Schedule Shift Costs GRHS Home Softball Games

ROCK SPRINGS — Weather continues to reshape the high school softball schedule across Wyoming, as Green River and Rock Springs will now host games originally slated to be played on the road this weekend.

According to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Athletics Director Hope Downs Lewis, concerns over conditions in Laramie and Cheyenne prompted a full swap of sites for the upcoming matchups.

“Due to weather concerns in Laramie and Cheyenne this weekend, Rock Springs and Green River will be swapping their home and away games scheduled with Laramie and Cheyenne South,” Downs Lewis said in an email.

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As a result, both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School will host Laramie and Cheyenne South this Friday and Saturday at the Wataha Recreation Complex in Rock Springs. The games originally scheduled for this weekend in Laramie and Cheyenne will now be played May 8-9.

Friday’s schedule features Green River facing Cheyenne South at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on one field, while Rock Springs hosts Laramie with junior varsity games beginning at 2 p.m. and varsity games at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday will see Green River take on Laramie, starting with a JV game at 10 a.m. followed by varsity contests at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while Rock Springs meets Cheyenne South at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

While the adjustment keeps both teams on the field, it significantly alters the home schedule for Green River. The Lady Wolves were originally set to host Laramie and Cheyenne South later this season, but with the switch, those games will now be played on the road in May.

That leaves Green River with just one true home date this season, its matchup against Rock Springs, effectively reducing an already limited home slate.

Further details for the May 8-9 games in Laramie and Cheyenne are expected to be announced at a later time.