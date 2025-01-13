Schedules, Curriculum on SCSD No. 1 Agenda Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – A public hearing for alternative schedules within Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will take place during Monday’s school board meeting.

According to meeting documents, a survey of more than 600 people narrowly supports a 2025-2026 calendar that would have students start Aug. 27, include a five-day Thanksgiving break, and have students’ last day of the school year June 11. That option received 329 votes to 297 votes for a second option. Survey respondents also supported an 2026-2027 school calendar that would start school Aug. 27, include a five-day Thanksgiving break, and would end school for students on June 10. The option received 343 votes to the second option’s 283 votes.

The district will also approve changes to course names and add new courses to its curriculum as part of its consent agenda. Some courses added include Native American Studies, Intro to Economics, Zoology, and JROTC (Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.)

The school board will also have an executive session to discuss legal matters.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building in Rock Springs. The meetings are streamed on the district’s YouTube Channel, and a full agenda can be found here.