Schoenfeld, Cowboys Continue Strong Spring Showing in Fourth Week of Camp

LARAMIE — The Wyoming Cowboys kicked off the fourth week of spring football practice on Tuesday at War Memorial Stadium, marking their 10th session of the spring season following a two-hour scrimmage last Saturday.

Wyoming will hold another open practice this Saturday at 10:45 a.m. as it builds toward the annual Spring Game, scheduled for noon on April 26.

Head coach Jay Sawvel said he was encouraged by the physicality and execution his team showed Tuesday.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

“I thought practice was good today and we came back with an emphasis on hitting. It was encouraging today,” Sawvel said. “I have been really pleased with how we have been throwing and catching the ball so far this spring. I’m excited for where we can be offensively, but we still have some work to do. We are a far better offensive football team than we were a season ago.”

During last Saturday’s scrimmage, the Cowboys ran approximately 130 plays. Sawvel said he liked what he saw on both sides of the ball.

“I thought the scrimmage on Saturday was really good,” Sawvel said. “We saw a lot of good things on both sides of the ball.”

One position group turning heads this spring is Wyoming’s tight end corps, led by veteran position coach Shannon Moore. The room features both experience and versatility, with several players making strong cases for bigger roles in 2025.

Among the standouts is Rock Springs native Isaac Schoenfeld, a 6-foot-5, 258-pound junior who has become a consistent mismatch for opposing defenses. Schoenfeld’s combination of size and athleticism continues to turn heads during spring drills as he carves out a bigger role in the Cowboys’ evolving offense.

Senior John Michael Gyllenborg returns as a seasoned leader at the position, and former quarterback Evan Svoboda has made a smooth transition to tight end. Redshirt sophomore Jake Wilson brings added athleticism to the group after appearing in four games last season, and Justin Erb, who has also contributed on special teams, earned a scholarship from Sawvel for his efforts.

The Cowboys will continue practice through next week before showcasing their progress during the Spring Game, giving fans their first extended look at a retooled Wyoming offense and a veteran-led defense.