School Board Announces Wamsutter Member’s Resignation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees announced the resignation of its Wamsutter representative during its meeting Monday evening.

Chairman Cole Wright said Anjelica Wood’s resignation was effective Monday. Wright declared the vacancy on the board, saying the district will accept letters from residents interested in serving the remainder of Wood’s term. As Wood represented the Wamsutter area, only people living in and around the town can apply. Applicants have a deadline of 11:30 a.m., June 25 to submit their letter to the district.

“I would like to express my gratitude for the opportunities and experiences I have had in the last three years serving as a trustee,” Wood wrote in her resignation letter. “Although my term was not fulfilled, I will take much more away from this opportunity.”

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Wood wrote that she will continue to advocate for the board and “voice what is right,” while continuing to inform people about what the school board’s actual role is. She expressed thanks for the support and guidance she received while she was on the board.

“I will be able to continue doing what I love and that is volunteering to train in sports alongside coaching basketball. I will continue to be fortunate, chasing my own children freely over the course of the next three months without worrying about residing in Wamsutter for certain days at a time,” she wrote.