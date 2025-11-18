School Board Appoints CEO Anderson to Vacant Seat Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — After more than two hours of interviews and deliberation, the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees appointed Aspen Mountain Medical Center CEO Melissa Anderson to its vacant board position Monday night.

Anderson replaces Dr. Cole Seppie, who resigned Oct. 28 and was later censured by the school board following two independent investigations conducted by the school district, though Dr. Seppie says the district never gave him information regarding the allegations against him while they were active. Anderson’s term will end November 2026 when the position will be the subject of an election for the unexpired two years remaining on the term. The seat’s regular four-year terms will resume in 2028.

“I’m really excited,” Anderson said after the meeting ended.

She said one of her top goals is to establish a sense of trust between the board and community and said she’s focused on enhancing communication. She said she has wanted to become more involved in the community and saw the opportunity to be appointed as a chance to do that.

Newly appointed Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Melissa Anderson reads her oath of office after Monday evening’s trustee meeting. SweetwaterNOW photo.

In her letter of interest, Anderson said she will prioritize student achievement and equity, ensuring students receive the support they need to be successful. She wrote that she wants to promote responsible stewardship for the district’s resources, encourage open communication, and support district staff and teachers because of their essential role in student success.

The board had five candidates to choose from. Alongside Anderson were Megan Allen, Nate Fronk, Leo Gray, and Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Ozzie Knezovich. The board recessed into an executive session immediately after accepting the agenda and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Candidates were taken into a separate room where the board interviewed them. Knezovich, the final candidate interviewed, returned from his interview at 8:36 p.m. The board came out of the executive session at 9:06 p.m., voted, then adjourned the meeting three minutes later.