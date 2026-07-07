School Board Chooses Gandy, Chavez for Open Board Positions

Laurel Gandy is one of two new members appointed to the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees. SweetwaterNOW photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees have two new trustees following a special meeting Monday night.

The group voted to appoint Laurel Gandy to the vacant Rock Springs position originally held by Dr. Chad Franks, while Mina Aguilera Chavez was appointed to the vacant Wamsutter, Table Rock, Bairoil representative seat previously held by Anjelica Wood. Both terms will expire Nov. 30.

Chavez was the only applicant for Wood’s former seat. She has lived in Wamsutter since 2022 and while she doesn’t have children enrolled at the town’s Desert School, she wrote in her letter of interest that she prides herself in doing what she can for the community.

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Gandy was joined by four other applicants for the position: Danella DeVries, Meghan Jensen, Ariel Ramos and Anyssa Zancanella.

The special meeting was mostly focused on an executive session where the school board members interviewed the candidates outside of the meeting room. Following the interviews, the board members returned to the public session and appointed their selected candidates unanimously.

In her letter of interest to the board, Gandy wrote that she has attended almost all of the school board meetings this year, citing a workshop in April that sparked her interest in seeking election to the board. Following her swearing-in, Gandy said she plans to file for election in August.

“In the past two years, I have seen substantial progress made for students, especially compared to when I went to SCSD#1 schools,” she wrote. “I want to contribute as part of the team that is making these significant strides to better educate the children of our community.”

Gandy said she is excited to have been chosen for the role and credited her preparation before the interview in helping her answer the questions she was asked. She is also excited to join the other board members in their work.

“The people on this board are so hard working,” she said.

For now, Gandy and Chavez only have a week before their first board meeting, which takes place July 13 at 6 p.m.