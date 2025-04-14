School Board Considers Temporary Closure of Northpark Elementary Monday Evening

ROCK SPRINGS –– The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will consider temporarily closing Northpark Elementary School during its meeting Monday evening.

According to meeting documents, the school will close during the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 schoolyears for renovation, with the school planned to reopen during the 2027-2028 school year. The school needs extensive renovations requiring the school to be shut down. Students and staff will be transferred to Westridge Elementary School during the closure.

On the board’s consent agenda, they will consider the approval of the district’s annual Apple order, which is projected to cost $1.4 million and includes 490 student iPads and 850 student laptops, with Apple Care support. According to board documents, Apple discounted the order $7,146.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The board will also consider the 2025 Newline TV bid. Five companies bid on the project, with the lowest coming from Bluum for $212,938.20.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s Central Administration Building. A full agenda can be found here. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel.