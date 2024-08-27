School Board Elections Offer Many Choices in November

SWEETWATER COUNTY – November’s ballots will be filled with candidates seeking positions on school boards in both Rock Springs and Green River.

According to information released by the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office, there are nine candidates that have filed for three, four-year Rock Springs positions on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees. Incumbents Carol Jelaco, Stephanie Thompson, and Cole Wright face challenges to their reelection bids from Clay Jarvie, Shari Moran, Dr. Chad Franks, Dana Eddy, Jennifer Clerkin and Cole Seppie. Two candidates for the single Farson position on the board are Wayne Stotts and Matthew Gardner. The district’s newest board member, Josh Sorensen, is running unopposed for an unexpired two-year term.

For Sweetwater County School District No. 2, seven candidates are seeking election to four, four-year board positions. Those candidates are Tate Davis, Joshua Walker, Mandy Drinkle, Lenore Perry, Jennie S. Malonek, Terrell Lance, and Michelle J. Foley.

The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees elections will feature fewer candidates seeking election than the two school boards. Fernando Rodriguez, Ozzie Knezovich and Tiffany Marshall seek election to the two, four-year positions representing SCSD No. 1 in the upcoming election. Current college board president Jim Jessen is running unopposed for an unexpired two-year board position. The race for the single SCSD No. 2 seat on the college’s board will be between Gil German and Robbie Lee.