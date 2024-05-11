School Board Meeting Features Executive Sessions, Several Presentations

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Board of Trustees will have two executive sessions to discuss legal and personnel issues during their board meeting Monday.

The first executive session is scheduled to take place prior to a vote to approve a negotiated agreement pending the recommendation of the Sweetwater Education Association. The second executive session takes place at the end of the meeting.

The board will also hear presentations updating the board about the four-day week at Farson-Eden School, the preliminary budget for the district, and an update to the 2023-2024 Facilities Plans, as well as the 20-year Long Range Facilities Plan.

The board will also consider approving dress codes for support staff, professional staff and students, as well as a policy regarding grading and reporting practices.

While the meeting begins at 6 p.m., at the district’s central administration building, a reception for retiring employees will take place at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed on the district’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.