School Board Taps Sorensen as New Board Member

Josh Sorensen reads his oath of office after being chosen by the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees to full an unexpired term on the board. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees chose Josh Sorensen as its appointee to a vacated seat on the board.

“I’m excited,” Sorensen said with a smile on his face after the meeting adjourned.

According to board chairwoman Carol Jelaco, Sorensen was initially one of four people who submitted a letter of interest to the district. However, three people rescinded their letters, leaving Sorensen the sole candidate for the position. At the start of the meeting, the board opted to recess into an executive session and called Sorensen into an interview with them. Sorensen said the questions he was asked were fair, saying the board was curious about his experience with similar boards and about his interest in the district.

“It was a really nice process,” he said.

Sorensen has been interested in the SCSD No. 1 board for a long time. He and his family moved to the area in 2006. He and his wife Becca have six children, the oldest two of which have graduated from high school and the youngest two being in the third grade. He said he submitted a letter of interest when current Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson left the board and has helped out where he has been able to.

Sorensen’s first goal is to learn and understand the responsibilities associated with the position. He said the district’s new superintendent, Joseph Libby, needs to make changes in the district and views the school board’s position as giving him the support he needs.

Sorensen’s term ends in November and he plans to seek election once the school board election filing period begins.