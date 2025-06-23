School Board to Consider Firearms Policy at Special Monday Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — A special meeting of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees Monday will see the board considering approval of the district’s proposed firearms policy.

The board discussed the issue during a workshop and received some public comments during its prior board meeting. With the Wyoming Legislature’s House Bill 172 going into law July 1, school districts throughout the state have been working towards approving policies that comply with the end to gun-free zones within the state. The policy can be viewed here.

The board will also consider a consent agenda that includes the approval of a bid for a compact tractor, approval of a bid for playground equipment at Desert View Elementary School, a 2024-2025 budget amendment, and approval of personnel recommendations.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., taking place at the district’s Central Administration Building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.