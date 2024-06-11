School Board Vacancy Declared Monday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees accepted Kari Cochran’s resignation Monday night.

Cochran submitted her resignation to be effective as of June 1, but Wyoming law requires a board to formally accept a resignation, then declare a vacancy and open a process to replace the board member. The resignation and the local media coverage generated a significant amount of discussion during the meeting.

For the district’s board of trustees, that process will involve the district receiving letters of interest from residents and interviewing those candidates. Those interested in being considered are asked to submit their letters to the Office of the Superintendent, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Boulevard, Rock Springs, WY. 82901. The deadline to submit a letter is July 3 by 4 p.m.

According to Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco, a candidate can put whatever information they desire in the letter of intent. A meeting was scheduled for July 9 at 5 p.m. to interview candidates and select a replacement for the remainder of Cochran’s term.