School District 2 Board Approves New Hire, Reminds Parents of Key Dates

GREEN RIVER — One new certified staff member was approved at Tuesday’s School District 2 board meeting, completing the district’s hiring for the upcoming school year.

Shanell Smith will join the faculty at Lincoln Middle School as a language arts teacher for the 2025–2026 school year. Central Office Director of HR and Curriculum Anne Covey announced the hire and shared positive news about staffing levels across the district.

“At this point all of our certified positions are filled. These principals have done amazing work making sure we have certified teachers in front of our students,” Covey said.

Staff Return and Key Dates

Assistant Superintendent Alan Demaret presented the board with several key dates and preparations for the upcoming school year.

“Tomorrow the rest of our staff and everyone reports, so we’re excited for our first day back,” Demaret said. “For some of us that are here all summer, it’s pretty quiet, so it’s nice to see the teachers and soon the students will be here as well.”

Demaret outlined some key points in the district’s schedule for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday : Administrative day in the morning for building leaders, followed by a teacher workday in the afternoon.

: Administrative day in the morning for building leaders, followed by a teacher workday in the afternoon. Wednesday : Elementary and middle school teachers will begin implementing new curriculum materials. “Dive into our new reading curriculum for elementary and middle school, as well as math curriculum for middle school math,” Demaret said.

: Elementary and middle school teachers will begin implementing new curriculum materials. “Dive into our new reading curriculum for elementary and middle school, as well as math curriculum for middle school math,” Demaret said. August 19: A districtwide assembly will allow all staff to officially meet Superintendent Dr. Cooper, followed by a tailgate event at Green River High School.

Open House Schedule

Demaret also reviewed the district’s open house schedule to ensure parents and students are informed:

Lincoln Middle School : Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6–8 p.m.

: Thursday, Aug. 14, from 6–8 p.m. Washington and Truman Elementary Schools : Monday, Aug. 18, from 5–6 p.m.

: Monday, Aug. 18, from 5–6 p.m. Monroe Elementary : Monday, Aug. 18, from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

: Monday, Aug. 18, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. Harrison Elementary: Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 5–6 p.m.

Green River High School has already completed its open houses and orientations.