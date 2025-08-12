School District #2 Board to Approve Contracts

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees will have a variety of topics ranging from student travel and strategic planning to approval of new staff contracts on the docket for Tuesday night’s meeting.



In personnel matters, the board will consider the approval of new certified contracts for the 2025-2026 school year. Curriculum updates will be given to the board including a presentation on the start of school by district administrators.



The agenda includes recognition of Liz Thoman for the Teacher Con 25 Community Partnership Award and a presentation on Lincoln Middle School’s trip to Washington, D.C.

The board will also vote on several consent agenda items, including financial approvals, grant applications, and memoranda of understandings with the Governor’s Office and Western Wyoming Community College.

District leadership will provide updates on enrollment, upcoming community meet-and-greet events in McKinnon and Granger, and a review of the board’s retreat held July 23. A presentation of the district’s updated strategic plan and a discussion on discretionary fund usage are also on the agenda.

Trustees will also review updates on enrollment, the district’s strategic plan, and the recent board retreat. Other action items include approval of bids for FFA property fencing, new district vehicles, and a potential Career and Technical Education building remodel.

The meeting will end with an executive session on personnel, student discipline, and legal matters. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page.