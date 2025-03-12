School District #2 Releases Summer School Schedule, Reschedules Snow Day

The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Director of Special Services and Assistant Superintendent Alan Demaret regarding the upcoming 2025 summer school session during Tuesdays meeting.

The planned K-5 elementary session will take place at Monroe Elementary from June 17 to July 31, running every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to noon. Students and staff will have the entire week of July 4 off to spend with their families.

“With us ending the first week in June, we felt like it was important to give kids a short break there,” Demaret said regarding the dates.

The middle school session will begin almost immediately after the regular school year ends. It is set to take place at Green River High School from June 9 to July 3, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We felt like with the middle school students, they still want to get them when they’re in that routine, and still give them that longer break,” Demaret explained.

High school students in need of summer school credits will attend from June 5 to June 27, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

“At the high school, we focus on credit recovery, so any classes that students may have failed in any given year, they’re able to come in and do an online version of that,” Demaret said.

In a change from past years, the district will also offer some in-person classes during the four-week session to target courses that are not available online, allowing students to recover those credits as well.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at Monroe Elementary and Green River High School for all students. Transportation will also be provided for all summer school sessions.

Snow Day Adjustment

In an additional agenda item, SCSD No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer asked the board to approve a schedule change due to the snow day the district experienced last week.

“If you were in Green River last week, you know we didn’t have school on Friday. We had a half-day planned and a staff development day,” Barringer said.



The board unanimously approved changes to the district calendar, converting April 17 from a scheduled staff development day to a half-day for students and a half-day for staff development. Additionally, May 23 will be changed from a designated snow day to a staff development day.

“This allows us to have a buffer in case we experience another snow day, without extending the school year,” Barringer said.

Trustees Scholarship

Green River High School student Mark Hildebrandt was honored by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees at Tuesday night’s meeting for earning the University of Wyoming Trustees Scholar Award.

“It’s a very prestigious scholarship award that is provided to highly qualified candidates. It’s a very, very competitive scholarship. It’s going to help him substantially if he decides to go to the University of Wyoming,” Green River High School Principal Darren Heslep said.