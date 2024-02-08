School District Announces Four Superintendent Finalists, Upcoming Forums

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced the four finalists in its superintendent search. The four will come to the district for interviews, with community forums set as part of the interview process. The four finalists are, from left to right, Thomas Meyer, Joseph Libby, Keith Harris, and Teresa Chaulk.

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has set its finalists interviews for its superintendent of schools candidates, and residents are invited to attend community forums taking place during each interview day.

Four finalists were named in a ParentSquare email announcement sent Thursday morning. The finalists are Joseph Libby, Teresa Chaulk, Thomas Meyer, and Keith Harris. Libby’s interview takes place Feb. 15, while Chaulk’s interview will be Feb. 20, Meyer’s interview is set for Feb. 21 and Harris’ interview is scheduled for Feb. 22. The community forums will take place from 6-7 p.m. in the boardroom at the district’s Central Administration Building during each interview day. People can submit questions for the interview here. A live stream of each public forum will also be available.

Libby currently serves as the superintendent of schools for Sibley East Public Schools in Gaylord, Minnesota. According to his LinkedIn profile, Libby has worked at Sibley East Public School for the past two years and eight months. Prior to that role, he worked as the executive director of teaching and learning at West Des Moines Community Schools in Des Moines, Iowa, and was assistant director of inclusive education for Kent School District in Kent, Washington. Prior to those positions, he was a middle school principal in Craig, Colorado and Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Chaulk is the superintendent of schools for Lincoln County School District No. 1 in Kemmerer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has worked in that district for the past 25 years and eight months. She is also a certified high performance coach with TLC Coaching, a crucial conversations trainer with VitalSmarts, and a John Maxwell certified speaker, mentor, and coach.

Meyer is the superintendent of schools at Bellevue Community School District in Bellevue, Iowa. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked in that role for the last nine years and seven months. He previously worked in the district as a middle school and high school principal, as well as its curriculum director. Before going to Bellevue, Iowa, he also worked as a guidance counselor, associate principal, and a middle school and high school activities director at other districts in Iowa.

Harris is the assistant superintendent of schools for Dickinson Public Schools in Dickinson, North Dakota, and has worked in that role since 2018. According to his resume posted on the school district’s website, Harris previously was the curriculum and facilities director for Big Horn School District No. 1 in Cowley, Wyoming, and had been the K-12 principal in Cokeville. He also worked in Driggs, Idaho as a principal, athletics director, and social studies teacher.

The candidates will spend their interview days touring schools and speaking with district and community representatives. The interviews will conclude with an interview with the district’s board of trustees at 7:30 p.m. during a board executive session.