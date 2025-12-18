School District Buys Greene’s Energy Building for $5.5 Million

The Greene's Energy Building was recently purchased by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for a new career and technical education facility. Photo courtesy of SCSD No. 1.

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has purchased the Greene’s Energy Building north of Rock Springs for $5.5 million.

The school district’s board of trustees originally voted to purchase the property at the end of its board meeting earlier this month, however did not name the property or the amount spent on the acquisition. Superintendent Joseph Libby previously told SweetwaterNOW the district was waiting for the seller and title company to complete their end of the agreement before they could announce exactly what the district purchased.

The facility comprises more than 40,000 square feet, according to the district. The facility will be used to expand career and technical education opportunities within the district.

“We see this as an investment not only in facilities, but in our students’ futures and in the long-term vitality of our community,” Libby said. “This project positions the district to continue building meaningful partnerships, expanding high-quality programs, and preparing students for successful careers while supporting the economic strength of Sweetwater County.”

According to a press release from the district, the purchase provides strategic benefits. They include allowing the district to avoid spending an estimated $30 million in construction costs and seeking voter approval of a bond initiative to cover those costs. Due to its proximity to the new Rock Springs High School site and its location in the city’s industrial corridor, district leaders believe the building will provide opportunities to develop and strengthen partnerships with local businesses. Conversations have already taken place with local industry leaders, with the district reporting “strong enthusiasm” being shown for those opportunities.