School District Comments Move to Disable Facebook Comments

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents following Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Facebook page may have noticed comments on posts made by the district have been turned off – a move the district says was done to maintain a supportive space as the page does not require feedback to operate.

“The district’s priority is to maintain a respectful, safe, and supportive environment for our students, staff, and community,” Kayla McDonald, the district’s coordinator of communication and community engagement, wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW. “After careful consideration, we made the decision to turn off comments on our Facebook page to ensure our social media platforms remain focused on sharing information, celebrating achievements, showcasing the learning happening in our schools, and communicating important updates.”

McDonald said the Facebook page and the district’s website serve as an official information source for residents and is designed to highlight events, share announcements and updates. McDonald said the page doesn’t need feedback from other Facebook users to operate as they intend it to, also saying the district doesn’t seek public comment through the page.

“Over time, we have seen that comment sections can sometimes shift away from constructive dialogue and instead become spaces for misinformation or discussions that are better addressed through direct communication channels,” she wrote.

She said other school districts have done away with allowing comments on posts, citing Laramie County School District No. 1 specifically.

McDonald said the district’s goal is open communication through the most constructive and appropriate channels available to it. She said the district does value community input and says the district encourages residents to contact it directly through phone calls, email, or by attending board meetings.

“Direct communication ensures questions can be addressed accurately, respectfully, and in a way that protects student and staff privacy,” she said.