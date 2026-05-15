School District Deals with Alleged LMS Threats, Alleged GRHS Vandalism Friday

GREEN RIVER — Friday has turned into a tumultuous day for students in Green River as Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has dealt with online threats at Lincoln Middle School and a senior prank that allegedly went too far at Green River High School.

According to a statement issued by Superintendent Scott Cooper, an unnamed LMS student made treats online. The administration brought in the Green River Police Department to help assist the district, with the GRPD reporting it had already investigated and intervened in the situation the prior evening. Cooper said that intervention gave the administration the confidence to move forward with the school day.

At Green River High School, Cooper said administrators were informed before sunrise that a group of seniors had gone into the high school overnight and “committed acts of significant vandalism throughout the school.”

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“The damage was severe enough that we initially considered a delayed start for the high school,” Cooper said.”

Cooper said a rapid response by the district’s custodial and grounds crews, working alongside other staff at the school allowed them to clean up a majority of the building before students arrived. First period classes on the school’s third floor were relocated to the cafeteria to allow for cleanup efforts, with the building being fully accessible by second period.

SCSD No. 2 did not disclose what the alleged vandalism entailed or a monetary value to the cleanup efforts. As of publication of this post, Cooper has not responded to a request for further comment from SweetwaterNOW. This post will be updated if more information is provided.