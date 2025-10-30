School District Impresses During Peer Review

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 impressed peer reviewers during its recent five-year accreditation review with the Wyoming Department of Education.

The peer review took place Oct. 21-22 and included a state-led team featuring eight teachers and administrators from nearby school districts and three Wyoming Department of Education staffers. The district was evaluated in 14 criteria across major categories. According to the district, it scored highly in all 14 areas, but impressed with its work in instructional methods.

“In all my years serving on peer review teams, I have never seen a district score as high in this area as Sweetwater County School District No. 1 did,” Brent Young, a team lead for the peer review, said.

The district says that accomplishment comes from its commitment to standards-based learning and the implementation of the Beyond Textbooks instructional framework.

The district also said the review team commended the district’s staff for their professionalism and shared sense of purpose, noting the team knows its roles and takes them seriously.

The final accreditation report from the WDE is expected to be released in November.