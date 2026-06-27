School District No. 1 Apologizes for Message

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 apologized Saturday after a ParentSquare message was sent to certain district families and residents promoting a volunteer opportunity associated with a political candidate.

The district said the message “was intended to share what appeared to be a community volunteer opportunity, not to endorse or promote any political candidate or party.” Officials said the campaign affiliation “was not identified prior to distribution,” adding the message “should not have been sent in the manner it was.”

We recognize that this was an error, and we sincerely apologize to our community and families. Advertisement - Story continues below... Sweetwater School District No. 1

The district said that if the opportunity had been shared, “it should have been extended equally to all candidates and all parties in the spirit of civic engagement.”

The release also reiterated that the district “does not take a stance on, endorse, or support any political candidate, political party, or partisan cause.”

District officials said they are reviewing internal communication procedures and “taking immediate steps to strengthen” the approval process for messages distributed through ParentSquare and other district communication channels.

The district apologized “for any confusion, concern, or offense this message may have caused.”