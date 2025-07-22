School District No. 1 Receives Grant for After School, Summer Learning

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has been awarded a $225,000 grant through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, a federally funded initiative supporting high-quality after-school and summer learning opportunities for students.

According to the district, the grant not only helps bridge learning gaps but also provides a safe, supportive environment where students can grow both academically and socially.

The funding will allow the district to continue and enhance programming at five schools, focusing on enriching student experiences through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), the arts, and creativity. The grant also supports the Community Connections program, which offers students opportunities to build relationships within Rock Springs while receiving tutoring, mentoring, and academic enrichment.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We are excited to receive the funding to continue to provide the programming for our students. This is a major win for Sweetwater County School District No. 1,” Superintendent Joseph Libby said.