School District No. 1 to Approve Budget Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will consider approving the 2024-2025 budget Wednesday during its monthly board meeting.

According to meeting documents, the board will vote on a $92.3 million budget for the fiscal year. The funding available for the budget’s expenditures is $86.5 million, which creates a $5.8 million funding gap that will be filled with cash carryovers and creating a balanced budget. According to the budget documents, the district plans for an anticipated $94.7 million budget for the next fiscal year, which consists of $84.8 million in funding and a funding gap of $9.9 million being filled with cash carryovers.

A discussion about the new Rock Springs High School is also scheduled to take place, with documents related to design standards and draft images of the high school included in the agenda. A discussion about community input about the high school is also scheduled.

The meeting is the first for new board member Josh Sorensen, who was recently appointed to fill an unexpired term following the resignation of Kari Cochran.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building. The meetings are streamed on the district’s YouTube channel and the full agenda can be found here.