School District No. 1 to Review Proposed Firearms Policy Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will look at a school firearms policy during a workshop meeting set prior to its regularly-scheduled meeting Monday evening.

According to the proposed policy, a district employee or volunteer wanting to carry a firearm on school property must have a Wyoming-issued concealed carry permit, with constitutional carry and open carry permits being prohibited on district property.

District employees and volunteers would also have to successfully complete firearms training at their own expense before being allowed to carry on district property. The firearms training would consist of at least 16 hours of live fire training and eight hours of scenario-based training using nonlethal training, firearms and ammunition. Employees would need to successfully complete recurrent training of at least 12 hours each year with an approved instructor.

An approved instructor would need at least three years of experience in law enforcement, military or other positions tied to public safety or protection against violent threats. They would be required to complete a Peace Officer Standards and Training certification “designed to offer self-defense training and maintaining shot placement accountability.” A potential instructor would also be required to complete the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy Pistol and Rifle Proficiency training with a minimum standard of 90 percent.

Earlier this year, the Wyoming Legislature passed House Bill 172 to repeal gun-free zones across the state. The bill went into effect without Gov. Mark Gordon’s signature.

The board’s workshop takes place at 5 p.m. at the district’s central administration building, with the regular meeting starting at 6 p.m. A full meeting agenda can be found here. The workshop and main meeting are open to the public. The school district streams its board meetings on its YouTube channel.