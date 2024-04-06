School District No. 1 to Vote on Temporary Closure of Desert View

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will vote on if it will temporarily close Desert View Elementary during the 2024-2025 school year.

The board received a recommendation to close Desert View Elementary for a year to allow the district the opportunity to renovate the building. Students and staff at the school will be transferred to Westridge Elementary School during the year and will be transferred back at the start of the 2025-2026 school year. According to district documents, the needed renovations at the building are extensive and a full year is needed for access and construction. The district hosted meetings with staff and parents in March about the proposed closure to answer questions and share information about the situation.

Desert View isn’t the only school that will see renovation work. The trustees will also determine if the facilities department will proceed with securing bids for renovation work at Walnut Elementary.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The trustees will also hear the results of a survey used to determine opinions on the four-day school week in the district, the Wyoming School Boards Association climate survey results, and a presentation about BOCES Region 5, from the organization’s director.

The meeting begins with a workshop at 5 p.m. at the district’s Central Administration Building to allow the trustees an opportunity to discuss leadership governance policies and the WSBA code of conduct. The regular board meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is streamed on the school district’s YouTube Channel. A full agenda can be found here.