School District No. 2  Board to Hear Superintendent’s 90-Day Entry Plan and Permission to Apply for Homeland Security Grant

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees will be hearing the final report of new superintendent Dr. Scott Cooper’s 90-day entry plan Tuesday night and will vote to apply for a $110,000 grant for video surveillance equipment in buses from homeland security.

According to Cooper, the plan focused on listening, learning, and collaboration. As phase three of the 90 day plan came to an end October 3, Cooper will present to the board the key accomplishments and strategic insights he gathered.

The board of trustees will request permission to apply for a Wyoming Office of Homeland Security grant. The $110,000 grant would go toward school bus cameras and DVRs, to increase safety and deter a range of security threats, agenda documents say.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office in Green River. The meeting will also be streamed live on the district’s YouTube page. The full agenda can be found here.