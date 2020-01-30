School District Two to Negotiate Contract with Superintendent

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees had an executive session Wednesday evening to deliberate over the three Superintendent candidates, in which they made a decision but did not announce the name.

The candidates for superintendent included Teresa Chaulk, Joel Dvorak, and Craig Barringer. They all participated in a staff forum, community forum, and an interview with the school board.

The board used their interviews as well as feedback from the staff and community forums to choose their new superintendent.

The board moved to “negotiate a contract with the person discussed in executive session.”