School District Website Hosts Page Answering Questions from Board Meetings

ROCK SPRINGS – Sweetwater County School District No. 1 has a new page hosting answers to questions submitted to the district through verbal and written public comment at meetings.

Superintendent Joseph Libby said the district recently added a new page on the district’s website, appearing on a drop down menu when someone clicks on the School Board tab. The item, titled “Communication & Correspondence,” then lists a category guide and buttons linking to frequently asked questions by department.

“If there’s a human resources question, there’s a response under human resources. If there’s a curriculum question, it’s under curriculum and instruction … you get it,” Libby said Monday night.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Libby said the district had the ability to respond back to parents and individuals that asked questions during meetings, but struggled communicating those answers back to the community.

Libby said the district had a question about notifying people about events, saying the district now has a running calendar of events on the bottom of the front page of the district’s website. The calendar has school events listed, as well as athletics and PTO meetings. For Google Calendar users, it can be easily transferred into a personal calendar.

While Libby admits it might be the most covenant place, he said, “we’re getting there.”

Rock Springs resident Laura McKee, who assisted the district in developing the page, said she’s happy with how the district plans to respond to public comments, saying a central place for those answers to be posted will be helpful for residents. She also said she’s happy with the direction the district is going under Libby’s leadership.

“I’m really impressed with what Dr. Libby is doing in our district,” she said.