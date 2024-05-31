School Districts Provide Free Meals Throughout Summer

SWEETWATER COUNTY – Children up to 18 years old can receive free meals from schools in Rock Springs and Green River throughout the summer.

ROCK SPRINGS

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 offers breakfasts and lunches starting June 3 at Eastside Elementary School, Rock Springs Junior High School and Desert View Elementary School. The program will continue through Aug. 2. No income requirements or registration are required for children to receive a meal, but they are required to eat at the school due to USDA guidelines as grab and go meals are not available.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday, with breakfast being served from 7:30-8:15 a.m., while lunch is served from 11 a.m. to noon. The schools will be closed July 4 and 5.

GREEN RIVER

Free breakfast and lunches started May 28 at Monroe Elementary School and will continue through Aug. 9. Breakfasts are served from 8-9 a.m. while lunch is from 11 a.m. to noon. As with meals in Rock Springs, meals served are to be eaten on site and grab and go meals are not available.