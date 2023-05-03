School Lunch Heroes to be Honored by SCSD No. 1

ROCK SPRINGS — School Lunch Hero Day is an annual celebration that takes place on the first Friday in May to honor the hard-working men and women who prepare and serve nutritious meals to millions of school children across the United States every day. Since school is not in session on Fridays in the district, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Thursday.

This day is an opportunity for students, parents, and school staff to express their appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the school nutrition professionals who make sure students have access to healthy meals during the school day. On this day, schools and communities across the country celebrate and honor school nutrition professionals. By celebrating this day, we can help raise awareness of the important role that school nutrition professionals play in the education and health of our children.

Residents and students are encouraged to show their appreciation to the district’s lunchroom heroes by giving a card, creating artwork, or simply saying thank you to a nutrition services staff member for their hard work.