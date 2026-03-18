Schooters & Co. Hosting Sandcrane Day Celebration March 21

Schooters & Co. Hosting Sandcrane Day Celebration March 21

Swing Into a New Era of Golf at Sandcrane Day with Schooters & Co.

Saturday, March 21st, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2441 Foothill Blvd. Suite B
$20 Cash Tournament Entry

Golf lovers and community members are invited to Sandcrane Day, hosted by Schooters & Co., on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event celebrates a new era of golf swag, giving visitors a chance to explore Sandcrane’s latest gear and apparel to get ready for the upcoming golf season, while enjoying a day full of fun activities.

Guests can take part in free events and competitions, grab a drink, and enjoy delicious food from Lunch Box Lounge while experiencing everything Schooters & Co. has to offer.

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Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just looking for a fun day out, Sandcrane Day is a great opportunity to connect with the local golf community and check out what’s new.

Schooters & Co.
2441 Foothill Blvd. Suite B
Rock Springs, WY
(In front of the WyoMovie Theatre)

Learn more at schootersandco.com or follow Schooters & Co. on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Stop by, join the fun, and leave with your Strut On.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-875-6666 or send us a message.

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