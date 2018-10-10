Score a Win-Win with Trona Valley FCU’s Refer a Friend Program

Lindsay Malicoate
Are you a member of Trona Valley Federal Credit Union?

They want to give you and a friend $50 EACH!

Trona Valley FCU is a caring parter dedicated to your financial success – with a referral program you don’t want to miss out on.

 How to Qualify:

  1. Open a checking account at a local branch
  2. Swipe your debit card five times
  3. Access CU Online Banking within 30 days of opening your account
  4. YOU get $50 – THEY get $50*

Win-Win!

*Restrictions Apply 

Questions?

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
TronaValley.com
(800) 331-6268

