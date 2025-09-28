Scott McNalley (October 19, 1966 - September 20, 2025).

Scott McNalley passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle with complications from cancer Sept. 20, 2025. He was born Oct. 19, 1966.

Scott attended schools in Rock Springs and Pinedale, where he graduated in 1986 following with a course at Phoenix Institute of Technology.

He served in the US Navy on the USS Mount Vernon and was a veteran of the Gulf War.

Scott married Mindy Shannon and they had one daughter, Kendall, who he was very proud of. Later he married Missie Cornelison who lovingly cared for him to the end.

Scott’s interests included gun collecting, target shooting, baseball, loved his fur babies, and enjoyed family gatherings at the cabin.

He was employed at Hill Air Force base at the time of his retirement.

Scott was preceded in death by his father Larry McNalley, his maternal and paternal grandparents, an aunt, and three uncles.

Scott is survived by his wife, Missie McNalley; his daughter, Kendall McNalley; his mother and stepfather, Betty and Rod Rasmusson; his brothers, Ken (Brenda) McNalley, Rick (Debbra) McNalley, Steve (Lorie) McNalley, and one step brother, Rodney Rasmusson; as well as several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is planned on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026, at the family cabin in the Upper Green River area.