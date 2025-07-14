Scott Vaughn Covington (March 5, 1985 – July 9, 2025)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Scott Vaughn Covington, who died in a tragic car accident on July 9, 2025, at the age of 40.

Scott was born on March 5, 1985, in Ogden, Utah, to Elden Claron Covington and Arlene Brake. He was raised in Green River, and graduated from Green River High School in 2003.

In high school, Scott participated in cross country, indoor, and outdoor track.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

After high school, he joined the Army and was deployed to Iraq for two tours of duty. He was injured several times and received two Purple Hearts and several honors and commendations.

He married the love of his life, Amy Dawn May, on December 18, 2008. They have 3 children, Brake Robin Covington (15), Claire Arlene Covington (13), and Elden Scott Covington (10).

Scott was an active and engaged father who enjoyed fishing, hunting, running, and adventuring with his family. Scott was a genuine, kind, hard-working individual whose focus was on self-improvement and elevating those around him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, nephew, great-grand niece, and cousins.

Survivors include his wife Amy and children, Brake, Claire, and Elden; his parents, Elden and Arlene Covington; brothers Craig (Teri), Glen (LeeAnn), Brad, Lane (Donna), and Kelly (Nick Griffin).

Services will be held at the Latter-Day Saints Church building at 120 Shoshone Avenue Green River, WY 82935 Saturday, July 19 at 11 a.m.

A viewing will be held Saturday, July 19, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., and Friday, July 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the same location.

Interment will be in the Green River Cemetery.