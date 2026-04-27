Scott William Colpitts (June 11, 1984 - April 19, 2026).

Scott William Colpitts, 41, passed away on April 19, 2026 from injuries sustained from a work accident. He was a resident of Rock Springs.

Scott was born on June 11, 1984 in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Rolland William Colpitts and Sharon Leah Perkins.

Survivors include his brother David Colpitts, mother Sharon Perkins, girlfriend Anna, as well as his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

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Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held in Washington.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.