Scotts Bottom Fire Consumes 40 Acres, a Dozen Structures and Injures a Horse

Fire burs at the Scotts Bottom Nature Area Saturday afternoon. The fire consumed nearly 40 acres and 12 structures, while also resulting in a horse being euthanized. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter

GREEN RIVER — Forty acres, a dozen structures and a horse.

Those are the preliminary numbers from Saturday’s fire at the Scotts Bottom Nature Area along the Green River. Green River Fire Department Chief Bill Robinson said the fire started along the east bank of the river and was started by a manmade cause. An investigation by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Robinson said under 40 acres of trees and native grasses were consumed along with about 12 structures. He said the number includes three residences that were totally destroyed. Authorities are still tabulating the financial losses related to the fire. Robinson said all the horses kept in the area corrals and barns, none of which died. He said one horse was injured, either in a fall or by colliding with something, and had to be euthanized.

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Firefighters were called to the scene late Saturday afternoon and fought the blaze throughout the night. A SweetwaterNOW reporter overheard an unnamed firefighter say the fire was “kicking our butts” as they battled the blaze. Water was a challenge because the area doesn’t have a waterline firefighters could connect with. Trucks shuttled water from the nearest city hydrant below East Teton Boulevard to the Scotts Bottom area. Erratic winds were also cause for concern. Robinson said shifting winds made him to worry about losing a fire engine to the fire.

Robinson said there were no injuries from the incident, saying the fire pushed firefighters hard for more than 24 hours. Multiple fire agencies assisted the GRFD, including Rock Springs Fire Department wildland firefighters, Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1, and U.S. Wildland Fire Service.