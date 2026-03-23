Scott’s Bottom Nature Area Closed Until Further Notice

A portion of the Scotts Bottom Nature Area is charred following a fire that burned approximately 40 acres Saturday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Park and Recreation Department has temporarily closed the Scott’s Bottom Nature Area following the recent fire.

The city says a temporary closure is necessary to allow crews to complete their work and give the land time to recover.

City staff will be assessing the area and develop a plan for cleanup and restoration after evaluating conditions. They will also be working with local restoration and fire management experts on the next steps to ensure the area recovers safely and effectively.

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The city said that much of the area remains intact, but there are sections where vegetation has been affected and the ground and some trees are not stable.

The city asks the public to respect all posted closures and avoid entering the area. Other segments of the Greenbelt and FMC Park remain open to the public.