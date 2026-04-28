Scotty Thomas (September 25, 1939 – April 27, 2026)

Scotty Thomas, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2026, at the age of 86. Born on September 25, 1939, Scotty was the beloved son of the late James Dave Thomas and Frances Jolouchan.

Scotty attended schools in Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1959. He went on to have a distinguished 57-year career as a glazer, retiring in 2015. In addition to his professional life, Scotty served proudly in the Army, demonstrating his commitment to his country and community.

On January 31, 1975, Scotty married the love of his life, Mona Greenhalgh, in Evanston. Their union was a testament to enduring love and partnership until Mona’s passing on May 7, 2025.

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Scotty is survived by his two sons, Scott James Thomas and husband Ted Pacheco, Troy Ray Thomas, and his daughter, Kaycee K. Thomas, all residing in Rock Springs. He also leaves behind his cherished grandsons, Wyatt Thomas Martinez and significant other Rochelle Gardea, and Waylon Cash Martinez and fiancée Skylar Talton, along with numerous adored nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Mona, and two brothers, Thomas James Thomas and James Dave Thomas.

Scotty was an active member of B.P.O.E Elks Lodge 624 and was passionate about the Wyoming Fire Hole Archers Association. He found joy in hunting, especially sheep hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family, particularly his grandsons. One of his favorite pastimes was sitting atop a mountain enjoying freeze-dried food. He also relished the thrill of gambling and the joy of dancing with his beloved Mona, whom he adored beyond measure.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Scotty’s memory be made to Young At Heart, 2400 Regan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

In accordance with his wishes, Scotty’s remains will be cremated and services are pending. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Scotty Thomas will always be remembered for his kindness, unwavering love for his family, and dedication to his community. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.