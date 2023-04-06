Scout BSA Troop 86 Members Earn 24 Merit Badges

ROCK SPRINGS — Twenty-four merit badges were given out during the Scout BSA Troop 86 quarterly Court of Honor on March 30 at the White Mountain Library.

Participants included Bob Aldred, Josh Harris, Matthew Lemon, Kaleb Cheney, Dustin Conover, Logan May, Aven Conover, Ty Corbett, Robert Roswell, Scoutmaster Vera Trefethen and Assistant Scoutmaster Sterling Conover.

The Scouts received a total of 24 merit badges. Harris and Corbett both received the rank of Life. Counselor Ben Hansen had helped the troop with lifesaving and wilderness survival. Those needing the required badges of citizenship in the nation, communications, and family life had worked with Trefethen. Josh Sorensen did the welding merit badge on March 10 with those who were interested.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The troop is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service.